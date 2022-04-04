Free Webinar: Delivering High Quality Staff and Faculty Development in 10-Minute Microlessons

Wednesday, April 20, noon

“Tech in 10” and a “Teach in 10” microlessons were implemented for faculty and staff to get 10-minute chunks on topics related how to learn, plan and solve issues that arise with telework, technology, teaching and especially teaching online. Join these Quality Matters members to find out how you might do the same.

Register today. This is a free event that only requires a Quality Matters MyQM account. If you have not created a MyQM account, you will be prompted to create one via the registration link.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.