Free workshops, exhibit for Open Access Week

Open Access Week Exhibit

Oct. 25 – Nov. 1

Richard J. Daley Library

In front of the Digital Scholarship, Rm. 1-461

What does it mean to be “open access?” Take a closer look at the movements for open collaboration and free information in this exhibition on some of the more practical elements that go into creating an open access world. Covering a range of topics from Creative Commons licensing, to open source software, and, of course, open access, this exhibition will utilize art, photography, figures, and objects created by some of the tools available in the library to demonstrate these topics.

Scholarly Publishing: Selecting scholarly publishing venues to maximize your impact while avoiding “predatory publishers”

Oct. 26, 3 p.m.

Do you wonder how to select a journal in which to publish or wonder about the quality of a journal? This session will demonstrate tools to identify potential journals in your field, how to determine impact factors for journals (Journal Citation Reports, Scimago), how to find where a journal is indexed for dissemination, and tools to evaluate the quality of journals. Reputable, peer-reviewed Open Access journals are on the rise, but so are “predatory publisher” that charge publication fees but do little in terms of peer review. Tips and tools to identify legitimate open access journals and avoid predatory publishers will be covered.

Register to attend

Zoom

Passcode: nvvW7G5m

Assessing your scholarly impact using the h-index and altmetrics

Oct. 28, 1 p.m.

This workshop will cover ways to measure your research impact including through citation analysis and the H-index through a range of tools, including Web of Science, Scopus & Google Scholar and MyActivities. How to create your own Google Citations profile and new “altmetrics” that examine social media’s role in assessing impact will also be covered.

Register to attend

Zoom

Passcode: K1aTRxrb

Open Access Publishing with INDIGO, UIC’s Institutional Repository

Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

This workshop will cover the basics of using INDIGO, UIC’s Institutional Repository. INDIGO collects, disseminates, and provides persistent and reliable access to the research and scholarship of faculty, staff, and students at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Faculty, staff, and graduate students can deposit their research and scholarship – unpublished and, in many cases, published – directly into INDIGO. Departments can use INDIGO to distribute their working papers, data sets, technical reports, or other research material. Contact us for more information (indigo@uic.edu).

Register to attend

Zoom

Passcode: 94guWwmT

Introduction to OER Commons

Oct. 28, 2 p.m.

This workshop will provide an overview of OER Commons for finding and hosting open educational resources. It will highlight the UIC OER Commons group and the benefits of using the platform for publishing free, open access material for students.

Register to attend

Zoom

Passcode: LPnLcY4i