Friday: UIC medical students will meet their match

Angelica Fuentes reacts after finding out where she matched for residency at the UIC Forum Friday, March 18, 2022. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

On Match Day, 170 University of Illinois Chicago fourth-year medical students will learn where they have been accepted for residency training.

When:

Friday, March 17

10 a.m. to noon

Match results are opened simultaneously at 11 a.m.

Where:

UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

Details:

Match Day takes place on the same day, at the same time, at medical schools across the United States. Celebrating before and after the distribution of match results is a time-honored tradition.

“Our students have been working toward this moment since their first day of medical school, if not their whole lives,” said Dr. Amanda Osta, interim associate dean of medical education in the College of Medicine. “Match Day is a life-changing moment for doctors, often setting the course for their entire careers — celebrating Match Day with our fourth-year students is a great way to honor all they have learned and will accomplish as doctors.”

The College of Medicine will host three events, with its largest event taking place in Chicago. Students also will celebrate at the College of Medicine Peoria and the College of Medicine Rockford.

Match Day is coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, which aims to pair graduating medical students with residency programs in their chosen areas of specialty. The algorithm for placement is based on a variety of factors, including the students’ rankings of their program choices and the programs’ rankings of candidates.