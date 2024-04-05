Frontiers of AI in Business and Society 2024

UIC Business will be organizing an exciting research and practitioner’s workshop titled “Frontiers of AI in Business and Society” on May 10 at UIC. This workshop is open to the community, though registration is required.

Time: May 10, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Venue: UIC SCE Illinois Rooms

About: Advancements in AI methodologies have accelerated exponentially in recent years, and their applications in business and societal domains have become ubiquitous. On the one hand, this presents significant opportunities for using these tools to address hard societal and business challenges. On the other hand, the use of AI methodologies in such societal domains has raised several ethical and trust-related concerns and challenges requiring urgent policy design.

This workshop aims to bring together experts and practitioners from various relevant disciplines to carve an interdisciplinary research agenda for (a) developing impactful yet responsible AI solutions in societal and business domains and (b) designing policy frameworks for addressing concerns arising from the use of AI in such domains.

Keynote speakers:

Sheldon Jacobson, founder professor of computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Anjana Susarla, Omura-Saxena Professor in Responsible AI at Michigan State University.

Louise Keely, advanced analytics and strategy leader and Partner at Bain & Company.

David Jurgens, associate professor of information science and computer science at the University of Michigan.

Industry panelists:

Mary Purk, managing director of AI at Wharton.

Pat Sullivan, global digital engineering lead and principal at Ernst & Young LLP.

Louise Keely, advanced analytics and strategy leader and partner at Bain & Company.

Registration

While the workshop is free and open for all, space is limited, and registration is necessary for attendance.

Organization

The workshop is organized by the College of Business Administration at UIC with support from the Discovery Partners Institute.

Organizing committee:

Vijay Kamble, assistant professor of IDS, chair

Yingda Lu, assistant professor of IDS, chair

Moontae Lee, assistant professor of IDS

Brad Sturt, assistant professor of IDS

For inquiries or questions, please email kamble@uic.edu.