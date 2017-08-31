Dear UIC Scholars,

Greetings and announcements for this month’s Fulbright update:

1) Upcoming Deadlines for Fulbright Scholar Awards;

2) Deadline Approaching: Fulbright Scholar-In-Residence Program;

3) Fulbright Outreach Lecturing Fund: Opportunities to Host Visiting Scholars.

With best regards and wishing you a wonderful Academic Year.

Nora Bonnin Senior Director

_____________________________________________________________________________________

1) Upcoming Deadlines for Fulbright Scholar Awards

While the deadline to apply for the majority of Core Fulbright U.S. Scholar awards for academic year 2018-2019 has passed, a small number remain open to new applications until September 12th. Awards are available for teaching, research or combination teaching/research in all academic disciplines. To view the open awards by discipline, region, country, or activity, visit the Catalog of Awards at https://awards.cies.org/ . Please copy & paste this and all other links provided in this note.

In addition, the following Fulbright International Education Administrators (IEA) Programs are currently accepting applications:

• Taiwan- Deadline: September 12, 2017

• Community College Administrators Seminar in Russia- Deadline: October 16, 2017

• Japan- Deadline: November 1, 2017

• Korea- Deadline: November 1, 2017

• France- Deadline: February 1, 2018

• Germany- Deadline: February 1, 2018

Fulbright IEA seminars are two-weeks in length and designed specifically for U.S. higher education professionals. These seminars demystify higher education in the destination country and include campus visits with a cross-section of universities and colleges; briefings with faculty and administrators, government officials, and leading educational experts; and tours of historical and cultural sites.

_______________________________________

2) Deadline Approaching: Fulbright Scholar-In-Residence Program

The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Program is now seeking applications from U.S. Universities and Colleges to host a Visiting Scholar at their institution for either one semester or an academic year. S-I-R allows U.S. colleges and universities to collaborate with scholars from other countries to assist in internationalizing U.S. campuses, curriculum, and communities. The institutional application deadline date is October 16, 2017. Email specific questions to SIR@iie.org

You will find current soliciting applications for the 2018 -2019 academic year at: https://iie.embark.com/apply/sir

________________________________________

3) Fulbright Outreach Lecturing Fund: Opportunities to Host Visiting Scholars

U.S. Institutions are welcome to apply for the Fulbright Outreach Lecturing Fund (OLF) to bring current Fulbright Visiting Scholars for short-term lectureships of 2-6 days.

The Fulbright Scholar Directory will go live in October, but in the meantime you can reach out to olf@iie.org to receive a shortlist of eligible scholars that meet your criteria. Please consider applying to bring these scholars to your region to lecture on their research or cultural topics.

For more information, please visit www.cies.org/olf or contact Sarah Causer at OLF@iie.org

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu