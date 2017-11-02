FULBRIGHT WORKSHOP –FOR FACULTY

FULBRIGHT DAY – Workshop, Scholar Programs

11/15/2017 AT NOON – REFRESHMENT TO BE PROVIDED

On Wednesday, 11/15 the Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright representative. During this visit, UIC faculty will have an opportunity to discuss the available Fulbright opportunities and to learn more about the application process. First half of the workshop will last about one hour and will be followed by one hour of individual consultations for interested faculty and administrator who wish to discuss their project proposals.

Fulbright Alums are welcome to attend. We hope you can take this opportunity to share with colleagues the impact of Fulbright in your life and career.

Please confirm via e-mail if you are planning to attend, and tell us if you would like to book a personal consultation. Also important is that you confirm if there is a dietary restriction. Confirmations and dietary restrictions are communicated via email: oia@uic.edu

With best regards,

Nora Bonnin

Senior Director

Office of International Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu