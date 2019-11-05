FUNDING AVAILABLE , AY 2019-20 Chicago Consular Corps Scholarship

UIC students are invited to apply for the Chicago Consular Corps Scholarship for the AY 2019-2020. 15 Successful applicants will each receive $1,000.00 each. Eligibility for the scholarship is limited to students who have a minimum cumulative UIC GPA of 3.5 (on a 4-point scale).

International and Domestic full time degree-seeking undergraduates and graduate students of every academic field may apply.

APPLICATION DEADLINE HAS BEEN EXTENDED. THE NEW DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, 11/29/2019 by 5:00 p.m. Only complete applications will be considered. Please submit applications and supporting via email to oia@uic.edu.

For more information and application form, please visit https://oia.uic.edu/

For more information, please contact:

Iris Hernandez

ieherna2@uic.edu