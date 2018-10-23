FUNDING-Competition open to international and domestic students
AWARDS:
1- Chicago Consular Corps (CCC) Scholarship: Fifteen successful international and domestic student applicants will receive $1,000 each.
2- John and Grace Nuveen International Awards: Ten $1,000 awards will assist UCI students with expenses related to UIC programs abroad.
3- Everett and Florence Drumright Scholarship: Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to UIC undergraduate students who are American-born of Chinese descent.
For more information, please contact:
Nora Bonnin
nbonni1@uic.edu
oia@uic.edu
