FUNDING-Competition open to international and domestic students

AWARDS:

1- Chicago Consular Corps (CCC) Scholarship: Fifteen successful international and domestic student applicants will receive $1,000 each.

2- John and Grace Nuveen International Awards: Ten $1,000 awards will assist UCI students with expenses related to UIC programs abroad.

3- Everett and Florence Drumright Scholarship: Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to UIC undergraduate students who are American-born of Chinese descent.

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu

oia@uic.edu