FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES – FOR STUDENTS

International Affairs-Office of Global Engagement is currently accepting applications for the JNC-International Development funds, the Chicago Consular Corps scholarships, and the Drumright awards.

The competition is open to all UIC full time, degree seeking graduate and undergraduate students.

For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu

A COMMON DEADLINE APPLIES TO ALL OIA AVAILABLE FUNDS: FRIDAY, 10/30/2020

For more information please contact oia@uic.edu

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu