FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES – FOR STUDENTS

October 23, 2020

SUBMISSION DEADLINE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MONDAY, 11/16/2020

International Affairs-Office of Global Engagement is currently accepting applications for the JNC-International Development Fund, Chicago Consular Corps Scholarships, and Drumright Awards.

The competition is open to all UIC full time, degree seeking graduate and undergraduate students.

For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu

For more information please contact oia@uic.edu

