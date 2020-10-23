FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES – FOR STUDENTS
SUBMISSION DEADLINE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MONDAY, 11/16/2020
|International Affairs-Office of Global Engagement is currently accepting applications for the JNC-International Development Fund, Chicago Consular Corps Scholarships, and Drumright Awards.
The competition is open to all UIC full time, degree seeking graduate and undergraduate students.
For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu
For more information please contact oia@uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Nora Bonnin
nbonni1@uic.edu
