FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES – Fulbright programs for faculty

3- Fulbright in CANADA for US scholars to Canada.

2- Fulbright in POLAND for US Scholars to Poland, and

1- Fulbright Program for US Scholars to the rest of the world,

Below you will find information about three Fulbright opportunities,

1- Fulbright for US Scholars

Fulbright options for faculty are OPEN and found at https://cies.org/us-scholar-awards Deadline is Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time.

2- Fulbright in POLAND for US scholars

Fulbright-Poland plans 15 awards for the upcoming 2022-2023 cycle. The program offers opportunities for American academics, artists, and experienced professionals to lecture (4-9 months) or conduct research (3-9 months) at Polish academic and research institutions. Proposals are welcome from candidates in all disciplines with established relations with the host institution. The Commission strongly encourages women in STEM fields to apply.

Fulbright-Poland also offers Distinguished Scholar posts, Senior Scholar teaching posts and one research award together with our partner institutions.

For more information about this great opportunity please visit: Grants for American citizens – Polsko-Amerykańska Komisja Fulbrighta The Fulbright U.S. Student Program allows students and alumni of U.S. higher education institutions to conduct a research project for 10 months at Polish universities or any other pertinent non-university institutions, such as research labs or archives. en.fulbright.edu.pl

3- Fulbright in CANADA for US Scholars

For 2022/2023, Fulbright Canada is offering more than 50 Research Chairs at top Canadian Institutions. These grants support research with colleagues across Canada for a 4 to 9-month period- applications are accepted through September 15th, 2021. These opportunities are for a start date of September 2022 or January 2023. For more information please visit Fulbright Canada. Contact person:

Paulo Carvalho

Recruitment Specialist

2015-350 rue Albert Street, Ottawa, Canada K1R1A4

E-mail: pcarvalho@fulbright.ca

Phone: 613 688 5518

www.fulbright.ca

AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITIES

• Research Chair: Available in most disciplines, the Research Chair awards are for a 4-month period. For more information There is also a series of Distinguished Chairs offered for 9 Months by Carleton University in Ottawa on specific topics such as Arts and Social Sciences in Canada and North America, Entrepreneurship, Public Affairs in North America: Society, Policy, Media, Environmental Science, and Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.

Eligibility requirements:

• Be a U.S. citizen (Permanent residence is not sufficient)

• Hold a Ph.D., MFA, … or equivalent professional/terminal degree

• Applicants who have resided abroad for five or more consecutive years in the six-year period preceding the application deadline are ineligible. A period of nine months or more during a calendar year constitutes a full year.

• Recipients of a Fulbright Scholar award are eligible to apply for another award two years after the date of completion of the previous award. Detailed Eligibility requirements

Application Components:

Project Statement Up to 5 pages

CV/Resume Up to 6 pages; up to 8 pages for Distinguished Scholar awards

Letters of Recommendation Two letters

Bibliography Required for Research and Teaching/Research awards, up to 3 pages

Syllabi/course outlines Required for Teaching and Teaching/Research awards, up to 10 pages

Letter of Invitation Only for the Traditional All Disciplines Awards

Language proficiency, English

Review Criteria: Applicant training, background, and experience: The applicant possesses the training, credentials, and active professional standing, as appropriate for their project, discipline, and career path, and meets all stated requirements for the award.

Quality of the project: The project is feasible, original, well-designed, innovative, and sophisticated, with sufficient resources and time allocated, and can be adapted if needed. In addition, the project can be understood by individuals outside of the applicant’s discipline.

Project’s potential impact, outcome, and benefits: The project exhibits potential for impact, which is significant, broad, and sustainable in discipline, at their home institution and community, and to the applicant’s professional development.

Personal qualities: The applicant displays an ability to be adaptable, culturally sensitive, collegial, and can serve as a cultural ambassador for the U.S.

P.S. Did you know that:

• If you are interested in hosting a Canadian graduate student for 9 months for 2022/2023, they can apply to the Fulbright Student Award (US$20 thousand) for doing research in the USA. For more info