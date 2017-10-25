FUNDS AVAILABLE – INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

The Office of International Affairs is currently accepting applications for the JNC-International Development funds, the Chicago Consular Corps scholarships, and the Drumright awards.

The competition is open to all UIC STUDENTS, FACULTY and UNITS.

For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu

A COMMON DEADLINE APPLIES TO ALL OIA AVAILABLE FUNDS: FRIDAY, 11/03/2017

For more information please call 312 996 5455

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu