Future leaders in business — free summer program for high school students

UIC Business is accepting applications for our two free summer 2022 programs for high school students.

Future Leaders in Business is a five-week immersive business school experience for rising high school seniors, including one week in UIC residence halls. This program runs from June 20 through July 21.

Future Leaders in Business Junior is a one-week intro to business program, with an entrepreneurial focus, for rising high school sophomores and juniors. This program runs July 11-15.

The FLB initiatives are focused on providing opportunities for Black, African American, Hispanic, Latinx/a/o, and Native American students to develop their networking, teamwork and leadership skills while working with UIC Business faculty and staff.

Since 2018, the UIC Business Future Leaders in Business program has provided meaningful support to students as they navigate the college prep and selection process. Participants explore UIC Business degree programs and career paths while strengthening their skills for future academic and career success. Every FLB participant who enrolls at UIC Business for their bachelor’s degree receives a renewable $5,000 scholarship, as well as additional leadership development and support services.

Read more about program dates and apply online.

The application deadline is May 1 for FLB and May 16 for FLB Jr. We encourage applicants to apply early as program space is limited.

Questions? Please email bizsummer@uic.edu.