Geography Program offers training in drone use

Learn the fundamentals of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle, aka drone)

operation and image capture in the Fall 2018 course GEOG 477,

Remote Sensing of the Environment. UAVs are used in Agriculture,

Natural Resources, Emergency Response, Law Enforcement, Planning

and Real Estate, and many other disciplines.

This class will offer hands-on training in the operation of a

DJI Phantom-3 Professional UAV system, including basic capture

of high-resolution digital aerial images. Post-processing

will involve the use of ERDAS IMAGINE software to georeference,

rectify, and mosaic image tiles.

The course will also include usage of WorldView-2 and -3 satellite

imagery to perform detailed mapping of the urban landscape in

Chicago. WV is high-resolution (50 and 30-cm) multispectral

(8-band) imagery. Also covered will be LandSat global imagery

and techniques of image enhancement, classification, and many

other remote-sensing tools for mapping landcover.

The class meets Thursdays 8:00-9:50 AM with Lab to be arranged.

The course is open to undergraduates and grad students alike,

and carries 4 credits in either case. There are no prerequisites.

Students must register for both the Lecture section (CRN 19757)

and Lab section (CRN 11588).

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Robert Hasenstab

Department of Anthropology and Geography

University of Illinois at Chicago

(312) 413-9577

email rjhasens@uic.edu

Visit BSB Room 2167