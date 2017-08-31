Gestational Diabetes Mellitus: Influencing Metabolic and Cardiovascular Outcomes through Physical Activity

Investigators are conducting a research study on improving health outcomes through physical activity in women who have had gestational diabetes. You may quality for the study if you have had gestational diabetes during your last pregnancy; it has been 3-4 months since the birth of your child; and are between 18-45 years of age. Subjects will be reimbursed for parking and travel. For further information about this study, please call: Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906); Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

For more information, please contact:

Laurie Quinn

lquinn1@uic.edu