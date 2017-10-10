Get a Flu Shot and a Lollipop
Fight the flu and stay on track with all that you have to do!
So, get a shot and a free lollipop!
For: UIC students with Campus Care insurance only
Cost: $0 for Campus Care students
Thursday, November 2, 2017|
10:00am–4:00pm
White Oak Room Student Center East
Co-sponsored by The Wellness Center and UI Health Pharmacy. The Wellness Center is a department of UIC Student Affairs.
