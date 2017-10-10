Get a Flu Shot and a Lollipop

Fight the flu and stay on track with all that you have to do!

So, get a shot and a free lollipop!

For: UIC students with Campus Care insurance only

Cost: $0 for Campus Care students

Thursday, November 2, 2017|

10:00am–4:00pm

White Oak Room Student Center East

Co-sponsored by The Wellness Center and UI Health Pharmacy. The Wellness Center is a department of UIC Student Affairs.

Wellness Center

312-413-2120

http://wellnesscenter.uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu