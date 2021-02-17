Get educational technologies support, answers at UIC Help Center

As part of a broader initiative led by Technology Solutions, starting next Monday, Feb. 22, all support requests and reports of incidents for teaching and learning through technology will be handled via the new UIC Help Center at help.uic.edu. Direct communication will be sent on Monday to all instructors and students.

Although the Learning Technology Solutions (LTS) team has merged with the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE), the same team that previously handled requests as part of Technology Solutions will be serving instructors and students following the same standards and service level agreements.

For tips using particular tools such as Blackboard, Panopto, VoiceThread, Respondus, and more, visit the Educational Technologies page on CATE’s website: teaching.uic.edu/ed-tech

Information about connecting with CATE’s team and the LTS Support Team is available here: teaching.uic.edu/connect

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at teaching@uic.edu or LTS@uic.edu.