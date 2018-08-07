Get fired up for fall semester with campus events

Ready to feel like a Flame? Get fired up for the semester with involvement opportunities on and off campus.

Mark your calendar to enjoy a carnival with a skyline; see the musical “Hamilton;” cruise the Chicago River with J. Rex Tolliver, vice chancellor for student affairs, and more.

“Our goal is to make students feel like this is a home away from home, for them to have school pride,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement. The center supports more than 300 student organizations, 30 active fraternity and sorority chapters, student-engagement initiatives like UIC Impact, and student-centered events, which will continue throughout the semester.

“Students can gain experiences, skills and value sets,” added Vergara. “We want them to know there’s almost always something going on at UIC and that there’s something special for them here.”

A Student Organization Conference and a Back to School Bash will kick off on- and off-campus fun Aug. 24. Activities like an Involvement Fair, a UIC music festival with a lineup of well-known artists, and LatinX Heritage Month celebrations will follow.

Any event scheduled through the first six weeks of the semester is part of UIC’s Weeks of Welcome, or WOW, when students learn about on-campus resources and build relationships with classmates, staff and faculty.

To stay connected or for more information, visit the Center for Student Involvement’s new website, follow them on social media (@UICCSI) or sign in with your Net ID. Events are also listed in UIC planners.

Save the Dates Fall 2018