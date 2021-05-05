Get inspired with videos by UIC instructors

Much has happened during the 2021 academic year. UIC technology staff and faculty came together despite a worldwide pandemic to learn new skills and teaching strategies. The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) collected short videos from several UIC instructors that used creative and effective ways to reach students remotely since March 2020. In the videos, instructors described teaching strategies, technology innovations and EdTech and communication tools used to engage students in their classes. These videos span a variety of disciplines, class sizes and course levels. Many videos were created by instructors themselves and others worked with our multimedia team to produce the videos, all of which are valuable resources generously shared with the UIC community.

View them here: teaching.uic.edu/spotlight/uic-innovations-online/videos-by-uic-instructors

If you have found a novel way to engage your students, please consider sharing that with UIC colleagues by contacting the CATE staff at teaching@uic.edu.