Get involved on campus

Find ways to get involved this semester at the UIC Winter Involvement Fair Jan. 23-24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Student Center East.

Hosted by the Center for Student Involvement, the fair will host a variety of organizations, groups, departments and more for students to explore and join.

“We recommend the Winter Involvement for those who took the fall to get settled into their school routine and work and family obligations and now want to get more involved on campus,” said Vance Pierce, associate director of the Center for Student Involvement. “For those looking for some new options for getting involved the Winter Involvement Fair is perfect to find the right fit for you.”

Each day will feature different groups.

Jan. 23:

pre-professional organizations

special interest groups

academic groups

honorary societies

campus departments

Jan. 24

fraternities and sororities

cultural organizations

performance groups

service organizations

campus departments

“While at the fair, visit each table to get a feel for its members and a sense of what they do,” Pierce said. “The best way to decide what to join and give your time to is to see how the organization can meet your needs. While at a table ask questions about activities and expectations for members as well as how the group adds to UIC’s community.”

For more information, visit https://involvement.uic.edu/