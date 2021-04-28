GitHub shared enterprise license now available

April 28, 2021

Technology Solutions is pleased to announce that the UIC community now has access to a shared enterprise-wide, GitHub Enterprise license! 

GitHub Enterprise is a code hosting platform for version control, issue tracking, and collaboration on software development projects. This platform provides a means for collaborative software development within departments and across various units and the entire university system. 

To learn more, visit go.uic.edu/GitHubatUIC.

