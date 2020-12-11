GivingTuesday donations break records

A record-breaking #GivingTuesday initiative collected $531,607 to support student scholarships at UIC, faculty initiatives, community engagement, and more.

Of the 1,578 donors who contributed gifts to the university from Nov. 20 through Dec. 4, about 43% are employees, 42% alumni, 7% friends of UIC, 5% students and 3% parents.

“We are so proud of the way our UIC community came together on #GivingTuesday to break our past records and support one another,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of participation in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

UIC has participated in the global #GivingTuesday initiative since 2013. In 2019, more than 1,200 donors gave $350,670 during UIC’s #GivingTuesday campaign.

The effort is part of a larger fundraising campaign called IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which launched in fall 2017. As of Oct. 30, donors have given $576 million to the campaign, which has a $750 million goal, to forge the future of education by redefining the student experience, empowering faculty, driving discovery and connecting to communities.

For more information, visit ignite.uic.edu