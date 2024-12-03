GivingTuesday is Dec. 3

Today, the UIC community unites in support of our mission, particularly in advancing student success and enhancing access to quality health care, as part of the global GivingTuesday movement. Your participation will directly support patient access to world-class health care and students who are committed to making a difference in the world with their education.

Join us by donating online now, and be a key voice for UIC on this day of giving. Use social media to share your vision for a brighter, more equitable future with the hashtags #UICtogether and #GivingTuesday.

Since its launch in 2013, GivingTuesday at UIC has exemplified the spirit of generosity that drives the university’s transformative work. In 2023, 1,454 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents contributed $1.3 million in support of UIC’s mission.

“GivingTuesday at UIC is more than just a fundraising effort; it represents our shared commitment to opening opportunities for students and expanding access to patient care,” said Tom Wamsley, vice chancellor for advancement. “Each donation, no matter the size, directly fuels the university’s mission.”

This year, GivingTuesday offers donors the chance to support specific areas such as student scholarships, faculty research, patient care initiatives and community outreach programs. Your gift can help UIC students succeed academically and have the resources to become leaders in health care, research and social change.

“Every member of the UIC community contributes to the progress we make together,” Wamsley added. “GivingTuesday is our moment to unite in support of both the students who will shape tomorrow and the patients whose lives are improved or saved by UIC’s work.”