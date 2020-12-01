Make an impact on #GivingTuesday Dec. 1 by supporting UIC students, faculty and caregivers.

“This is a way for UIC to come together for one day with a common goal — we work together all throughout the year, but this is to really show the power of collective giving,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of participation in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Support UIC by donating a gift online at GivingTuesday.UIC.edu from now through Dec. 4. Donors can decide which college or unit they want to support, and can choose funds that back student scholarships, faculty initiatives, community engagement, and more.

Last year, UIC’s #GivingTuesday surpassed expectations and raised more than $350,000 from 1,209 generous donors. #GivingTuesday is a part of a larger fundraising campaign called IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which began in 2017. As of Oct. 30, the campaign has raised $576 million of its $750 million goal.

“#GivingTuesday gives us the opportunity to continue to care for each other throughout these challenging days,” Howell said.

Students can participate by sharing on social media how they hope to change the world using the hashtags #UICtogether, #IGNITEUIC and #GivingTuesday.

“I love the way we are able to share what it is UIC means to us,” Howell said. “It’s the impact we are all making.”