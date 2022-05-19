Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022

The University of Illinois Chicago recognizes and celebrates the 11th annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day May 19. The third Thursday in May is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of digital accessibility. People with disabilities must have the same opportunity to experience and use web-based services, content and other digital products as those without disabilities have. This awareness and commitment to inclusion is the goal of GAAD.

UIC understands the importance of accessible technology so people with disabilities can learn, work, participate and access information. The university is committed to the full inclusion of all people with disabilities, including access to all technologies and digital content used by UIC students, faculty, staff and visitors.

As part of the university’s commitment to providing accessible technology and content, JaEun (Jemma) Ku, PhD, joined UIC as the director of digital accessibility in November 2020.

“As Chicago’s largest and most diverse university, UIC has taken another step forward by considering digital access for all, including everyone with disabilities,” Ku said. “UIC is in the process of developing policies on the purchase and creation of accessible technologies and training faculty, staff and students on these policies and requirements. UIC’s endeavor on IT Accessibility will continue with the ICT Accessibility Policy and the Implementation Guidelines and other ongoing major IT accessibility projects on campus.”

Learn more about UIC’s commitment to accessible technology.

Learn more about GAAD 2022 events.

Office for Access and Equity, ADA Division contacts:

Peter Berg

ADA Coordinator

312-996-0512

pberg@uic.edu

JaEun Jemma Ku, PhD

Director of Digital Accessibility

312-996-6919

jku@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

OAE ADA

pberg@uic.edu

jku@uic.edu