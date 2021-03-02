Goodman named finalist for LA Times book prize

Adam Goodman

Adam Goodman, UIC assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies, is among the finalists for the Los Angeles Times’ 41st annual Book Prizes, which recognize high quality works in 12 categories. Goodman, author of the 2020 book “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants,” is one five authors nominated in the history category. Winners will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony and on Twitter (@latimesbooks) on Friday, April 16, in advance of the publication’s Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas.