Grace Holt Awards are open

The Department of Black Studies sponsors an award fund and annual legacy events and in commemoration of Grace Sims Holt, professor emeritus and founder of UIC’s Black Studies Program. Professor Holt, an associate professor of speech and communications, was head of the Black Studies Program from 1974 to 1986.

The Grace Holt Memorial Award honors undergraduate and graduate students who have worked actively to improve the lives of Black people. Eligible students must have a demonstrated commitment to issues of racial justice and/or the field of Black Studies with a minimum grade point average of 3.0. The recipient is awarded $1,000.

The Black Studies Departmental Award provides both recognition and support for its majors and minors. In addition to BLST majors/minors, undergraduate students who have taken at least two Black Studies courses and who have demonstrated academic achievement and/or who are working under challenging circumstances are strongly encouraged to apply. Recipient is awarded $1,000.

All questions can be directed to blst@uic.edu

These applications are available through SnAP. You must complete a general application before you can submit your award applications. Application can be found here: https://go.uic.edu/BLSTaward

Application and materials are due March 31, 2021.