Grad students compete in Three Minute Thesis event

UIC graduate students participated in the Graduate College’s third annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition. The Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) is an academic research communication competition developed by The University of Queensland, Australia.

The competition supports student’s capacity to effectively explain their research in three minutes, in a language appropriate to a non-specialist audience. They must condense their research into a brief, engaging presentation, using a single presentation slide. Students enrolled in either a Master’s or Ph.D. program with an original research project were able to compete.

Twelve finalists were selected to compete on March 14 at Student Center East. The first-place winner will represent UIC at the Midwestern Association of Graduate Schools Conference March 21-22 in St. Louis, Missouri.

2019 Winners

First-Place Winner & People’s Choice Award:

Vinoad Nair Das, Department of Psychology

“Who Gets to Graduate?”

Second-Place Winner:

Juan Maldonado Weng, Department Anatomy and Cell Biology

“The effects of sex and the APOE gene on the gut microbiome in an Alzheimer’s Disease mouse model.”

Third-Place Winner:

Trinh Lam, Department of Bioengineering

“Femtoliter Droplet Confinement of Streptococcus pneumoniae: Bacterial Genetic Transformation in Droplet.”