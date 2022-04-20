Grade faster and provide quality feedback with Gradescope

Gradescope Available at UIC

UIC instructors have access to Gradescope, a rubric-based grading application that offers instructors online and artificial intelligence-assisted grading and feedback tools that are designed to streamline and standardize paper-based, digital and code assignments. This semester, over 1,200 instructors and TAs graded more than 170,000 thousand submissions from almost 14,000 students via Gradescope. Since Gradescope has been made available for use at UIC, grading has become faster and more accurate.

2022 Gradescope Summit: Building Better Assessments

Join Gradescope next Tuesday, April 26, to hear from instructors using Gradescope to transform the assessment process by accelerating grading workflows and enabling quality feedback for students.

You can join just one or all the sessions, or you can register to get the link to the recordings and watch them at your convenience. Below is a list of sessions. Register here.

2022 Gradescope Summit

The Gradescope Team

10- 10:05 a.m.

SESSION 1 | Panel Discussion: What Does Effective Assessment Look Like Today?

10-10:50 a.m.

Adam Barger | Associate Director for Academic Innovation & Digital Learning | College of William & Mary

Jennifer Balogh-Ghosh | Founder | Intelliphonics

Join higher education experts to reflect on what effective assessment looks like in 2022. We’ll discuss the long term changes underway in assessment and the role technology plays in providing more pedagogical flexibility and enabling instructors to design exams that truly support student’s success.

SESSION 2 | Gradescope in Language Programs: New Insights for Language Assessments

10:50-11:20 a.m.

Stéphanie Gaillard | Lecturer and Course Chair, French | Brown University

Alicia Munoz Sanchez | Academic Coordinator, Spanish | University of California, San Diego

Discover how two university language programs implemented Gradescope to balance content (student understanding) and accuracy (linguistic mastery) while grading. Hear how to adapt grading criteria and types of questions in light of students’ learning progress. With this collaborative way of assessing, explore insights into Gradescope’s effectiveness in maintaining the validity, reliability, and fairness of the various stakeholders as well as teachers’ perceptions on implementation.

SESSION 3 | Creating Effective Rubrics to Accelerate Quality Feedback

11:20-11:50 a.m.

Terri McKnight | Instructor, Mathematics | Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Melissa Reid | Department Chair, Mathematics | Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Grading consistency is an extremely time-consuming challenge. How can we ensure fairness and consistency without adding more work? Join this session to learn how instructors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College were able to build effective rubrics, provide quality feedback, and actually engage students. This streamlined approach led to a drastic decrease in regrade requests and is now used across the entire Math department.

SESSION 4 | Strengthening Assessment Consistency in Multi-Section Courses

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Anne Dransfield DeLion | Course Coordinator, First-Year Engineering | Purdue University

Using multiple graders can be a timesaver in multi-section courses, but it can also lead to challenges with grading consistency. It becomes increasingly difficult when ensuring that the process is easy to follow for both veteran and novice graders. In this session, discover how you can boost consistency across multi-section courses and improve student learning outcomes by enabling all graders to give quick and actionable feedback.

SESSION 5 | Fairer, Better, Faster, Stronger: How AI Can Increase Grading Efficiency

12:20-12:50 p.m.

Julia Chamberlain | Assistant Professor of Teaching, Chemistry | University of California, Davis

Whitney Duim | Assistant Professor of Teaching, Chemistry | University of California, Davis

Fair evaluation of student learning is built on clear objectives and rubrics, consistent grading practices, and timely feedback. Teaching professors Julia Chamberlain and Whitney Duim of the UC Davis Department of Chemistry will discuss their use of AI-assisted grading in Gradescope for classes large (400+) and “small” (50). They will highlight their use of AI grouping for consistent and efficient grading by large teams of teaching assistants, and how Gradescope facilitates real-time “quality control” for these teams. They will also share how Gradescope has transformed their exam writing and administering practices, from creative question formats to more frequent assessments.

SESSION 6 | What Scale? Maximizing Time in Massive Courses

12:50-1:20 p.m.

Rich Ross | Instructor, Statistics | University of Virginia

If you grade ten questions from each student in a 500-student course, that’s five thousand grade items! While some questions don’t lend themselves well to automated grading, discover some strategies for using Gradescope to maximize the efficacy of instructor time. In particular, explore the use (or not) of regrade requests, strategies for formative and summative assessments, and how to provide complete feedback even with a minimal assessment. All of this is based on large pivots Rich has made in teaching a large intro STEM course (statistics) at the University of Virginia.

SESSION 7 | Designing Flexible Programming Assignments to Fit Students Needs

1:20-1:50 p.m.

Jason Hemann | Assistant Teaching Professor, Khoury College of Computer Sciences | Northeastern University

The programming assignments experience in Gradescope is a game-changer for Computer Science courses. However, getting assignments “up and running” can seem daunting. How might you write a Gradescope autograder in a less-mainstream language? How might you design and autograde assignments for a class where students can program in any language they like? In this session, Jason Hemann from Northeastern will share how he and his colleagues use Gradescope programming assignments through autograders built with a functional language and graders that let students program in the language of their choice, and how these tools support student learning.

SESSION 8 | Networking Session: Get to Know the Gradescope Community!

1:50-2 p.m.

If you are not yet using Gradescope to grade assignments, this Gradescope User Summit may spark your creativity and motivation to start using this tool. You can also visit CATE’s page on Gradescope to learn more about Gradescope, access tutorials, recorded webinars and instructions on how to get started. Or contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff directly at teaching@uic.edu.

