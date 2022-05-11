Grant Writing Workshop

May 11, 2022

Register today for the UIC Grant Writing Workshop taking place June 1 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. via an interactive Zoom session. UIC’s expert instructors will guide you through a comprehensive overview of the grant writing process, including:

  • Types of funding sources available to nonprofits today.
  • How to research grant opportunities and assess the best fit for your funding needs.
  • What your organization must have in place before writing a grant.
  • The primary components of a grant proposal and how they fit together.
  • How to communicate effectively with prospective funders.

Workshop details:

  • Instructors – Noah Jenkins and Valerie Leonard.
  • Cost – $350 ($300 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students).
  • Registration deadline – Monday, May 30, noon.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uictoday@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Info