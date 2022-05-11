Register today for the UIC Grant Writing Workshop taking place June 1 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. via an interactive Zoom session. UIC’s expert instructors will guide you through a comprehensive overview of the grant writing process, including:

Types of funding sources available to nonprofits today.

How to research grant opportunities and assess the best fit for your funding needs.

What your organization must have in place before writing a grant.

The primary components of a grant proposal and how they fit together.

How to communicate effectively with prospective funders.

Workshop details: