Grant Writing Workshop
Register today for the UIC Grant Writing Workshop taking place June 1 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. via an interactive Zoom session. UIC’s expert instructors will guide you through a comprehensive overview of the grant writing process, including:
- Types of funding sources available to nonprofits today.
- How to research grant opportunities and assess the best fit for your funding needs.
- What your organization must have in place before writing a grant.
- The primary components of a grant proposal and how they fit together.
- How to communicate effectively with prospective funders.
Workshop details:
- Instructors – Noah Jenkins and Valerie Leonard.
- Cost – $350 ($300 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students).
- Registration deadline – Monday, May 30, noon.
Contact
Categories