Guidance on the undergraduate UIC Summer Session – start of Summer 2020 registration moved to April 15, 2020

Dear students, faculty, and staff:

As the campus continues to monitor the progression of COVID-19, the date at which currently enrolled students can register for Summer 2020 classes has been moved to Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Fall 2020 registration is unchanged. Students can view Registration Time Tickets in the https://my.UIC.edu portal and the overall Registration Time Ticket schedule is found at https://registrar.uic.edu/current_students/calendars/time_ticket_schedule. Questions can be directed to registration@uic.edu.

Please note that UIC plans to offer classes in Summer 2020 in the following manner:

All courses in the 4-week session (May 18 – June 12) will be offered by remote instruction. Students will be able to see the finalized course offerings for the 4-week session (Summer Session 1) in the my.UIC.edu portal starting April 1, 2020.

UIC plans to offer courses in the 8-week session (June 15 – August 7). However, the campus will be monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and make a decision by April 15, 2020, to determine if courses will meet face-to-face or remotely. Course information in the https://my.UIC.edu portal will be updated.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate the uncertainties faced by the University community at this time. As decisions unfold based on the latest direction on COVID-19 from University, state, and federal officials, we will share information as soon as possible.

Please note that decisions regarding graduate and professional level course offerings in Summer 2020 will be communicated by appropriate college officers.

Sincerely,

Robert Dixon

University Registrar

For more information, please contact:

Robert Dixon

registration@uic.edu

Office of the Registrar