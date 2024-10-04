HCOE’s Hispanic Heritage Month event Oct. 8

The Hispanic Center of Excellence celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with “Contribuciones al Sistema de Salud: Contributions to Healthcare.” Attendees will enjoy learning from a panel of alums, participating in health skills activities and enjoying Latin American cuisine.

We look forward to having you from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 8, at UIC’s Student Center East. Food and refreshments will be provided. Register for the event.

HCOE’s “Contribuciones al Sistema de Salud: Contributions to Healthcare” promises to inspire aspiring physicians, nurses and researchers with HCOE’s panel of alums. The panelists will share why they chose their health career pathway, how the HCOE’s programming prepared them to apply to their respective health careers, and the panel will provide tips and advice to future health providers.

The panel includes:

Maria Isabel Angulo, MD, 2008 HCEO Fellow

Dr. Angulo is a primary care physician and an assistant professor in internal medicine-pediatrics at UI Health and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. She received her medical degree from the College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency program at UI Health. Her clinical interests include preventive medicine and health care equity. Her clinical passion is to provide excellent health care to underserved communities in Chicago. She has a passion for medical education and educating future generations of physicians. She currently serves as an assistant director of the Doctoring and Clinical Skills course, site director of the UI Health Internal Medicine clerkship and assistant director of the Pediatric Residency Program.

Patricia Arroyo, MD, 1994 HCOE Fellow

Dr. Arroyo completed her undergraduate degree in biochemistry at the University of Iowa. She attended medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Class of 1998. While at the College of Medicine, she was an active member of student organizations such as La RAMA and the Hispanic Medical Student Association. She went on to do her pediatrics residency at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she was chief resident. After graduation from residency in 2001, Dr. Arroyo began working with Dr. Manuel Rojas, a pediatrician serving the community of southwest Chicago since 1975. In 2013, Dr. Arroyo became an owner of the practice, and the office was renamed Midway Pediatrics. Dr. Arroyo’s professional interests include complex medical care, weight management and dermatology. She enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. She also enjoys cooking, music, yoga and travel.

William Benavidez, 2013 Medicina Scholars Cohort

William Benavides is a dedicated nurse and advocate for Latino representation in health care. As a first-generation Latino college graduate born and raised in Chicago to Ecuadorian parents, Benavides has navigated the challenges of higher education with resilience and determination. He earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the UIC, culminating in a master’s in nursing in December 2021.

Since 2013, Benavides has been an active member of the Hispanic Center of Excellence and the Medicina Scholars program, fostering community and support for fellow Latino students. After transitioning from a brief new graduate nursing role in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Rush University Medical Center, Benavides has been making significant contributions as an ICU nurse at UI Health’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit since the fall of 2022. With over two years of experience in critical care, William is proud to have recently been admitted to the nurse anesthesia program at Northshore University School of Nurse Anesthesia, joining a profession where only 4% of CRNAs are Latino.

Passionate about mentorship, Benavides has actively sought and received invaluable guidance throughout his nursing journey, building connections both in hospitals and through social media. He is committed to breaking barriers in the anesthesia field and is eager to give back to the community by mentoring the next generation of Latino students at UIC’s Hispanic Center of Excellence, and beyond.

Vanessa Gonzalez, 2017 Medicina Scholars Cohort

Gonzalez is the director of grant programs at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation, where she leads the development, implementation and evaluation of grant programs that advance sleep and circadian health research. She collaborates with researchers across career stages and other funders by focusing on initiatives that promote health equity, diversity and inclusion. Gonzalez is currently pursuing a Doctor of Public Health degree with a research focus on implementation science and translating evidence into practice in sleep medicine. She holds a Master of Public Health in epidemiology and has extensive experience in patient-centered research and clinical practice guideline development. She is also an alumna of the 2017 Medicina Scholars Cohort.

Ben Vazquez, MD, 2012 Medicina Scholars Cohort

Dr. Ben Vazquez is an internal medicine physician at UI Health. He practices hospital medicine with an emphasis on patient communication and medical education. He is also an alum of UIC (undergraduate and medical school were both at UIC) and the Hispanic Center of Excellence Medicina Scholars program. He completed internal medicine residency at the University of Chicago and is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He teaches clinical skills to medical students and residents at the hospital UI Health.

In addition to our panel, there will be health skills stations to learn about CPR, Phlebotomy Skills Lab, and opioid crisis in Chicago, with demonstrations on using Narcan. The celebration will conclude with the HCOE Recognition Award.

About the Hispanic Center of Excellence

The Hispanic Center of Excellence at the University of Illinois College of Medicine is a program that aims to improve the health and wellness of Latinx communities in Illinois. The HCOE delivers programs that increase the number of outstanding Latino/Hispanic applicants pursuing health careers. Programs span the continuum of health education and promote the development of health practitioners who capably deliver language-concordant and culturally responsive care to historically underserved Latinx communities.

The HCOE is a valuable resource for Latino students and professionals who are interested in pursuing careers in the health professions. The HCOE’s programs and services provide a comprehensive and supportive environment for Latino students to succeed in their academic and professional goals.

For more information, please contact:

Paulina Guzman

pguzman7@uic.edu