Healthy Subjects Needed for Dry Eye Research Study

Dr. Sandeep Jain, Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago, is conducting a research study (IRB#2014-0371) on Dry Eye Disease.

You may be eligible if you:

1. Are 40-65 years old

2. Do not have history of eye conditions, diseases or LASIK surgery

3. Are not using any eye drops, including artificial tears

Study Includes:

1. Full Dry eye examination (includes eye pressure measurements and slit- lamp examination)

2. Blood Draw

3. Tear fluid Collection

Participants will be compensated for their time. No referrals are needed for participation and health insurance will not be billed. This study involves one visit with a time commitment of approximately 2 hours.

To schedule a visit, email ogvhd@uic.edu or call 312-918-0900

For more information, please contact:

Christine Mun

mun2@uic.edu