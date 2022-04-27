Help transform IT at UIC and win a $50 gift card to UIC Bookstore!

On Tuesday, April 25, an email was sent to undergraduate students inviting them to complete a survey and enter for a chance to win a $50 UIC Bookstore card.

Please check your UIC email and take a moment to let us know how we can improve technology services at UIC by completing the 2022 EDUCAUSE Student Survey by May 30, 2022. The survey will ask about your learning experience with online exams, discussions, and group activities, as ask about your academic technology needs, for example.