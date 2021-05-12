Help UIC plan for summer — it only takes 5 minutes

UIC’s saliva testing and contact tracing programs have been a critical component of controlling COVID-19 transmission on campus and safely reopening in-person activities. These services will continue to be available to all students, staff and faculty over summer break.

By answering a few simple questions about your on-campus activities this summer, you will help us plan for the summer semester, ensure that we scale our operations appropriately and continue to offer you exceptional service.

To take the survey, simply scan the QR code below with your smartphone or click here.

Thank you for your continued partnership in keeping UIC safe and in-person!

UIC Saliva Testing and Contact Tracing