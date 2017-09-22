Help with our research
At the UIC HAPPY Lab, we conduct research studies examining the effects of commonly used psychoactive drugs on mood and behavior. All of our studies are compensated. If you are:
- 18-42 years old
- Currently use or have previously used recreational drugs such as alcohol, nicotine, amphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, etc.
- Want to help with important research!
Please complete our confidential pre-screening questionnaire at: https://happy.lab.uic.edu/participate
PI: Dr. Emma Childs
IRB Protocol: #2014-1060
Expiration Date: January 6, 2018
For more information, please contact:
Nia Sotto
happylab@psych.uic.edu
