Help with our research

September 22, 2017

At the UIC HAPPY Lab, we conduct research studies examining the effects of commonly used psychoactive drugs on mood and behavior. All of our studies are compensated. If you are:

  • 18-42 years old
  • Currently use or have previously used recreational drugs such as alcohol, nicotine, amphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, etc.
  • Want to help with important research!

Please complete our confidential pre-screening questionnaire at: https://happy.lab.uic.edu/participate

PI: Dr. Emma Childs
IRB Protocol: #2014-1060
Expiration Date: January 6, 2018

For more information, please contact:
Nia Sotto
happylab@psych.uic.edu

