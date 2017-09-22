Help with our research

At the UIC HAPPY Lab, we conduct research studies examining the effects of commonly used psychoactive drugs on mood and behavior. All of our studies are compensated. If you are:

18-42 years old

Currently use or have previously used recreational drugs such as alcohol, nicotine, amphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, etc.

Want to help with important research!

Please complete our confidential pre-screening questionnaire at: https://happy.lab.uic.edu/participate

PI: Dr. Emma Childs

IRB Protocol: #2014-1060

Expiration Date: January 6, 2018

For more information, please contact:

Nia Sotto

happylab@psych.uic.edu