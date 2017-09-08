Helping UIC Pop-Up Pantry

The InTouch Crisis Hotline, which is is affiliated with UIC through the Counseling Center, held a successful event to help the UIC Pop-Up Pantry.

InTouch raised enough money to purchase 50 items for the pantry, which helps students in times of economic hardship. Several campus buildings have bins where people can donate food to the pantry, or donations are accepted online.

InTouch did ran a “Penny War,” where each night of volunteers added a penny to their night’s jar. This resulted in one point, but if someone added a non-copper coin to another night’s jar, they received a one-point deduction. On Sept. 1, the coins were converted to cash, and the group went shopping for the pantry.

InTouch is available to all students who need of someone to talk with. If students are in a crisis situation, are feeling anxiety and panic, experiencing a conflict resolution situation, having a relationship problem, facing a difficult decision, feeling isolated and stressed, experiencing depression, having academic stress, or more, please call and explore any important issues or concerns you may be facing.

The phone number for InTouch is (312) 966-5535. Hours of operation are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Friday. All calls are strictly confidential and will not be recorded on your record in any way.