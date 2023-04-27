Hermitage Avenue road work

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Department of Transportation is making improvements to Hermitage Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street, which runs through the west side of UIC’s campus. This street segment provides vehicular and pedestrian access to several University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics facilities. The roadwork project will address existing potholes and stormwater puddling with a new street surface and curbs. It also will improve pedestrian circulation and safety by adding a sidewalk along the east side of the street and curb extensions at the crosswalk near Taylor Street.

The work is scheduled to start Friday, May 5, and is expected to last two months. During this time, Hermitage Avenue will be periodically closed to traffic, and street parking will be restricted. Beginning Monday, May 1, CDOT will begin placing signage about the parking restrictions and tow zone along the portion of the street that will be closed. Please exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of the construction between Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road once it begins.

We appreciate the UIC community’s continued cooperation as this work is completed. If you have questions or need more information about these projects, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu