Higher Learning Commission 2024 Comprehensive Review presentation

You’re Invited

The HLC Steering Committee will host the presentation, “HLC 2024 Comprehensive Review: What Our Assurance Arguments Says About Us,” Nov. 3 in person and via livestream.

The presentation will share highlights from the current draft of the assurance argument narrative, which, in its final form, will be submitted for review to UIC’s institutional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, as part of the 2024 site visit March 11-12.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend and participate in person or join the presentation livestream. There will be some time set aside for addressing questions submitted in advance or collected during the session.

When

Friday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Where

The hybrid event will take place at Student Center East, room 605, 750 S. Halsted St., and via live webinar.

RSVP

Please RSVP and submit questions online in advance. The Assurance Argument is posted for campus review.

Live transcription services will be provided. For other accommodation needs, please email hlcaccredit@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Ritu Subramony

ritus@uic.edu