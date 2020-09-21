Historian named to Teaching Hard History Advisory Board

Hayley Negrin, UIC assistant professor of history, has been named to the Teaching Hard History Advisory Board of Teaching Tolerance, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center created to “help teachers and schools educate children and youth to be active participants in a diverse democracy.”

The advisory board provides guidance and instructional materials for K-12 teachers to help them teach “tough topics” in American history including the history of American slavery.

Negrin, who is currently working on a book on Indigenous slavery and gender in the early American south, is helping to compile a collection of runaway slave ads featuring Indigenous people to expand public knowledge of the history of Indigenous fugitivity and slavery in America. She joins other historians, such as Henry Louis Gates Jr., veteran elementary teachers, museum educators and others as members of the board.