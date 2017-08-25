Home away from home

Freshmen turned UIC residence halls into homes Aug. 23 as they moved into rooms on campus.

Move-in crews, including volunteering campus leaders, student-athletes and staff, welcomed first-year students and their families with smiles for Move-in Day. UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis stopped by for one-on-one meet and greets, too.

“Everyone was really helpful,” said Rachel MacDowell, who is from Joliet. She plans to major in nursing and hopes to join the UIC track team.

Margaret Agwomoh, a freshman in LAS, said living on campus will help keep her motivated and focused throughout the school year.

“I’m going to study a lot,” said Agwomoh, who aspires to become a pre-med student. “I really wanted to stay close to the city.”

For Justine Lozada, UIC has a lot to offer — and she’s ready for the experience.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and to being independent,” said Lozada. She already has plans to visit the Field Museum, an activity offered to campus residents during New Student Days. “This is my time to grow.”