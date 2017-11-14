Homecoming Week at UIC

The Student Activities Board and Center for Student Involvement are hosting a week of festivities aimed toward generating school spirit and fostering a sense of community on campus.

UIC Homecoming Week events include the Taste of UIC, tailgate events at basketball games, a student showcase, homecoming dance and more. View the full list online.

Sabina Ocampo, a third-year student and member of the Student Activities Board, views Homecoming as an event with a lot of potential to bring the community together.

“My overall goal is for students to feel like UIC is their second home, or even their first home, and for students not to feel left out,” Ocampo said. “It’s more about meeting new people; it’s about finding yourself as a person overall while you’re here at UIC.”

This is the first time Homecoming Week will be hosted in November, said Sladjana Grbic, assistant program director in the Center for Student Involvement.

“The Center for Student Involvement and Student Activities Board goals have always been to create community and traditions through events and engagement opportunities we provide, and Homecoming is one of those ways we hope to raise school spirit, and create new and fun exciting opportunities for UIC students to have on this campus.

“There are so many things happening in the fall and spring, so we were also thinking about spacing out these big things so it almost feels like there’s something big happening every month,” she said.

Another new event in this year’s Homecoming tradition will be the opportunity to participate in the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. The students who are selected for Homecoming Court can ride on the float in the parade.

The week concludes with the Homecoming Dance, and Ocampo believes the venue makes this year’s dance special.

“Students will be able to walk through some of the exhibits and become more culturally aware of things. We also want to make it a more interactive dance with some of the things the Field Museum has to offer,” she said.