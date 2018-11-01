Homecoming week to highlight UIC spirit

Showcase your UIC pride by attending UIC Homecoming events hosted by the Student Activities Board Nov. 10-16.

Throughout the week, students can participate in a variety of events, including a dance, basketball game, and more.

“This will be a fun week of celebrating UIC,” said Sladjana Grbic, assistant program director for the Center for Student Involvement.

Kicking off homecoming week is the annual UIC Paint the Windows event Nov. 10-12. Participants will paint windows to represent their student organization. Winners will be announced Nov. 12 at the Homecoming Kick Off.

“Our hope is that we can add school spirit to Student Center East itself,” Grbic said.

During Taste of UIC Nov. 14, students can immerse themselves in UIC and Chicago culture through food, presentations, performances, and more.

“The students are able to get a more expansive sense of cultures through this event,” Grbic said.

Nov. 15 is the Flames Tailgate, followed by the UIC men’s basketball game versus William & Mary at 7 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion.

Concluding the week is the Homecoming Dance, is a semiformal social tradition at UIC. The masquerade-themed dance will be held at the Field Museum. Tickets are $20 for UIC students and $30 for guests or UIC alumni.

“We are hoping that students will take advantage of the full week and support and showcase their UIC spirit,” Grbic said.