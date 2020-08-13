Horizon League postpones fall competition

Guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being and considering further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Horizon League Board of Directors, acting on a recommendation from the League’s Council, has decided to postpone competition for the upcoming fall season.

This decision impacts all Horizon League sports that compete in the fall both for their championship season (men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis).

“We support today’s decision that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” UIC Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz said. “At the same time, we recognize it is a tremendous disappointment for our fall sport student-athletes, who worked hard at home this summer and recently returned to campus in preparation for their seasons. We remain hopeful that we can compete later this year and will be ready for that opportunity.”

A decision on whether fall sport competition can take place in the spring will be determined by the board and council at a later date. Individual institutions will make decisions regarding training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines.

No decisions have been made regarding winter or spring sports at this time.

The voting members of the Horizon League Board of Directors are composed of the 12 member institutions’ chief executive officers. The council consists of the 12 member institutions’ athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman’s Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.

