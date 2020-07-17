Horizon League statement on Fall 2020 athletic competition

Guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being, the Horizon League Council decided on July 16 to delay the start of fall competition for all sports (championship and non-championship) with the understanding that if competition occurs, it will not begin before Oct. 1. The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols uphold the council’s principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented.

UIC supported this decision that prioritizes the health and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches and staff. Further decisions regarding fall competitions also will remain grounded in health and safety considerations.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition, league and non-league contests in all sports (championship and non-championship). Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion.

Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school.

The Horizon League’s Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes.

The Horizon League Council consists of the 12 member institutions’ athletic directors, chairpersons of the Senior Woman Administrators and Faculty Athletic Representatives and a student-athlete.