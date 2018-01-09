Hospital brings holiday cheer to nearby communities

UI Health collected nearly 500 holiday gifts as part of its annual “Miracle on Taylor” gift drive. On Dec. 6, the gifts were provided to seven local nonprofits to distribute to children and families living in nearby neighborhoods.

Members of the UI Health leadership team were on hand to greet representatives from each organization.

Gifts include toys, books and various donations.

This is the 22nd year UI Health has organized “Miracle on Taylor,” named to include the street on which UI Health is located. Partnering organizations include: A Safe Haven Foundation, Chinese American Service League, Missionaries of Charity, Mujeres Latinas en Acción, Neopolitan Lighthouse, New Hope Recovery Center, Theresa’s Interim Housing, and the Blacks in Government New Kemet Harambe Chapter, who donated 50 gifts to UI Health patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.