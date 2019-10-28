Hospital to host Halloween costume party, trick-or-treating parade









UI Health Halloween (Photos: Carley Mostar and Fan Wang)

The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host a trick-or-treating parade, costume contest and party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and families on Halloween.

WHEN:

Oct. 31

Noon

WHERE:

UI Health

1740 W. Taylor St.

DETAILS:

Joined by hospital leaders, doctors, nurses and staff, the Children’s Hospital University of Illinois — which is part of UI Health, the University of Illinois at Chicago’s clinical health network — will celebrate Halloween with a special party for pediatric and NICU patients and their families. The party will include a trick-or-treating parade, costume contest, face painting and pumpkin decorating.

The parade will begin promptly at noon, followed by a party and activities for trick-or-treaters. Facepainting will begin at 11 a.m., prior to the parade as kids put on their costumes.

The festivities are led by the hospital’s child life program, which ensures that “kids feel like kids, even when they are in the hospital,” said Dana Thornquist, child life specialist. “Being in the hospital does not change the fact that kids need to play, laugh and celebrate. This party will allow kids to experience a fun Halloween and will help them forget that they are sick.”

Thornquist is available for interviews. Media should contact Jackie Carey at jmcarey@uic.edu or 312-996-8277 for information on how to access the hospital.