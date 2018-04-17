Housing honors outstanding faculty members

Campus Housing hosted its third annual “Honoring Our Professors’ Excellence” (HOPE) Reception April 3 to recognize faculty who have made a lasting impact on the lives of Housing residents during a reception in the East Terrace of Student Center East.

Fifty-five residents nominated 72 faculty members in more than 30 different departments across the campus.

“We know that there are hundreds of faculty who regularly go above and beyond to help their students get the most out of their experience; often those efforts happen without much fanfare. So, we wanted to take a moment and let faculty know that their efforts are appreciated,” said Nick Ardinger, assistant director for residential education with Campus Housing.

“Campus Housing tries to make a big university feel smaller for our residents; these nominations help to point the way for other residents.”

The more than 100 people in attendance included student nominators and their faculty nominees, nominees’ guests and department heads, and housing staff. The texts of all nominations were placed around the room for attendees to read as they mingled and enjoyed refreshments.

At the formal ceremony, nominees received a lapel pin and a certificate with the text of their nomination and had the chance to have a photo taken together with their nominator.

“We know that having a connection with a faculty member correlates to being more likely to graduate, so we want to make it easy for our students to connect with faculty,” Ardinger said. “We are constantly looking for ways to develop collaborations between faculty and housing students and staff.”

Recognized faculty members include:

Benjamin Antieau

Vered Arbel

Anna Arzuaga

Christopher Baker

Adrian Barkan

Gregor Baszak

Brian Bauer

Sid Bhattacharyya

Jessica Bird

Kate Boulay

Robert Capetta

Gerardo Castillo

John Coumbe-Lilley

Carol Courtney

Alexander Demos

Vi Diep

Kathryn Engel

Danilo Erricolo

Nicholas Glass

Christopher Glomski

Anna Guevarra

Maureen Heffern Ponicki

John Herrmann

Hannah Higgins

Kathryn Howard

Daniel Ingebretson

Johari Jabir

Sung Jang

Ronald Jastrzebski

Demetra John

Michael Jones

Olga Kashcheyeva

Salman Khetani

Jessica Larsen

Matthew Lippman

Matthew Lucas

Liliana Macias

Robert Paul Malchow

Greg Matoesian

Linda McCreary

Suzanne McCutcheon

Sarah Miller

Michael Muller

Howard Nuer

Jennifer Olson

Alyson Patsavas

Ursula Perez-Salas

Yury Polikanov

Dale Reed

Jose Riojas

Paul Rodriguez

Karen Ros

Jenna Rowen

Amanda Roy

Paul Schewe

Tina Schmidt-McNulty

Amie Schuck

Julie Schwind

Joshua Scott Judd

George Scully

Andrew Shulman

Roman Shvydkoy

Negar Soheili

Kevin Suemnicht

Alyssa Tello Haynes

Rachelle Tsachor

Irene Tsapara

Nick Van Zanten

Kimmie Warner

Quintin Williams

David Wirtshafter

Andrew Young