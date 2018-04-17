Housing honors outstanding faculty members
Campus Housing hosted its third annual “Honoring Our Professors’ Excellence” (HOPE) Reception April 3 to recognize faculty who have made a lasting impact on the lives of Housing residents during a reception in the East Terrace of Student Center East.
Fifty-five residents nominated 72 faculty members in more than 30 different departments across the campus.
“We know that there are hundreds of faculty who regularly go above and beyond to help their students get the most out of their experience; often those efforts happen without much fanfare. So, we wanted to take a moment and let faculty know that their efforts are appreciated,” said Nick Ardinger, assistant director for residential education with Campus Housing.
“Campus Housing tries to make a big university feel smaller for our residents; these nominations help to point the way for other residents.”
The more than 100 people in attendance included student nominators and their faculty nominees, nominees’ guests and department heads, and housing staff. The texts of all nominations were placed around the room for attendees to read as they mingled and enjoyed refreshments.
At the formal ceremony, nominees received a lapel pin and a certificate with the text of their nomination and had the chance to have a photo taken together with their nominator.
“We know that having a connection with a faculty member correlates to being more likely to graduate, so we want to make it easy for our students to connect with faculty,” Ardinger said. “We are constantly looking for ways to develop collaborations between faculty and housing students and staff.”
Recognized faculty members include:
Contact
Categories
Topics