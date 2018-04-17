Housing honors outstanding faculty members

April 17, 2018

Hope Celebration; Nick Ardinger

Campus Housing hosted its third annual “Honoring Our Professors’ Excellence” (HOPE) Reception April 3 to recognize faculty who have made a lasting impact on the lives of Housing residents during a reception in the East Terrace of Student Center East.

Fifty-five residents nominated 72 faculty members in more than 30 different departments across the campus.

“We know that there are hundreds of faculty who regularly go above and beyond to help their students get the most out of their experience; often those efforts happen without much fanfare. So, we wanted to take a moment and let faculty know that their efforts are appreciated,” said Nick Ardinger, assistant director for residential education with Campus Housing.

“Campus Housing tries to make a big university feel smaller for our residents; these nominations help to point the way for other residents.”

The more than 100 people in attendance included student nominators and their faculty nominees, nominees’ guests and department heads, and housing staff. The texts of all nominations were placed around the room for attendees to read as they mingled and enjoyed refreshments.

At the formal ceremony, nominees received a lapel pin and a certificate with the text of their nomination and had the chance to have a photo taken together with their nominator.

“We know that having a connection with a faculty member correlates to being more likely to graduate, so we want to make it easy for our students to connect with faculty,” Ardinger said. “We are constantly looking for ways to develop collaborations between faculty and housing students and staff.”

Recognized faculty members include:

Benjamin Antieau
Vered Arbel
Anna Arzuaga
Christopher Baker
Adrian Barkan
Gregor Baszak
Brian Bauer
Sid Bhattacharyya
Jessica Bird
Kate Boulay
Robert Capetta
Gerardo Castillo
John Coumbe-Lilley
Carol Courtney
Alexander Demos
Vi Diep
Kathryn Engel
Danilo Erricolo
Nicholas Glass
Christopher Glomski
Anna Guevarra
Maureen Heffern Ponicki
John Herrmann
Hannah Higgins
Kathryn Howard
Daniel Ingebretson
Johari Jabir
Sung Jang
Ronald Jastrzebski
Demetra John
Michael Jones
Olga Kashcheyeva
Salman Khetani
Jessica Larsen
Matthew Lippman
Matthew Lucas
Liliana Macias
Robert Paul Malchow
Greg Matoesian
Linda McCreary
Suzanne McCutcheon
Sarah Miller
Michael Muller
Howard Nuer
Jennifer Olson
Alyson Patsavas
Ursula Perez-Salas
Yury Polikanov
Dale Reed
Jose Riojas
Paul Rodriguez
Karen Ros
Jenna Rowen
Amanda Roy
Paul Schewe
Tina Schmidt-McNulty
Amie Schuck
Julie Schwind
Joshua Scott Judd
George Scully
Andrew Shulman
Roman Shvydkoy
Negar Soheili
Kevin Suemnicht
Alyssa Tello Haynes
Rachelle Tsachor
Irene Tsapara
Nick Van Zanten
Kimmie Warner
Quintin Williams
David Wirtshafter
Andrew Young

