How to Navigate the Job Market – Tips from a Talent Acquisition Specialist
Are you graduating soon or a UIC grad who’s currently job searching? Or are you currently seeking an internship for the spring or summer? If so, then attend this workshop on Dec. 16 to get tips and advice on how to successfully navigate the current job market from John Fugate, UIC alumnus and talent acquisition specialist. This workshop is open to UIC students and alumni. For details, visit uic.joinhandshake.com.
