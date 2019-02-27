Hundreds of students visit 44th German High School Day at UIC

The Department of Germanic Studies hosted its annual German High School Day Feb. 22 in Student Center East.

Three hundred students from 12 high schools from the Chicagoland area participated in a variety of German language and culture competitions, such as poetry recitation, culture essay, skits, and spelling bee.

German major Zuka’a Joudeh welcomed students, explaining how studying German has provided her with many research and study abroad opportunities.

German Club president Nick Beard and vice president Katherine Andrew took students on a campus tour exploring the Language and Culture Learning Center, classrooms and the Daley Library IDEA Commons.

Judges for the final rounds include Germanic studies graduate students, under the leadership of head teaching assistant Zach Fitzpatrick, as well as Germanic Studies faculty and honorary guests from the Swiss and German consulates, Advantage Austria, and the Goethe Institute. Students took home trophies for first, second and third place in each category.